Hospitality Department Plans Seafood Restaurant in MetLife Building

A new seafood restaurant will set up shop in the MetLife Building.

The unnamed eatery from the restaurant group The Hospitality Department signed a 10,000-square-foot lease in the building at 200 Park Avenue with an opening date set sometime in 2023, according to the landlords Tishman Speyer and the Irvine Company.

The Hospitality Department — owned by Franklin Becker, Stephen Loffredo and Tora Matsuoka — specializes in advising real estate entities with rolling out food and beverage programs, including at Hine’s $4 million redevelopment of 1251 Avenue of the Americas and the Manhattanville Market for Columbia University.

The Hospitality Department will join other retail tenants in the building such as The Capital Grille, Jack’s Stir Brew Coffee and Black Seed Bagels.

“We are confident that this new addition will truly make the building a destination for any New Yorker looking for an exceptional culinary experience,” Chris Shehadeh, New York regional director at Tishman Speyer, said in a statement. “This next phase in the transformation of 200 Park Avenue continues to enhance the building-wide amenities, designed to cater to the modern workforce, and to all New Yorkers.”

Tishman Speyer and the Irvine Company did not immediately disclose asking rent, the length of the lease or the names of their brokers. Danny Volk with Vantage Real Estate Advisors represented The Hospitality Department, but did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

