Capital Grille, Black Seed Bagels and Jack’s Stir Brew Coffee are coming to the MetLife Building at 200 Park Avenue, according to owners Tishman Speyer and Irvine Company.

The trio of food and beverage operators will take over vacant ground floor retail space in the 58-story building on top of Grand Central Terminal, The New York Post first reported. Capital Grille signed the largest of the deals, taking 15,000 square feet for a steakhouse with an outdoor patio along East 45th Street to replace Naples 45. It’s expected to open in mid-2023.

Jack’s Stir Brew will open inside the building’s lobby later this year, selling organic coffee and vegan baked goods. And Black Seed Bagels, which is known for its Montreal-style bagels and breakfast sandwiches, will also open in the building in late 2022.

The three companies will join Talea Beer Co., which recently opened a pop-up location in the building at the corner of Vanderbilt Avenue and 45th Street and offers craft beers and light food.

“As one of the most recognizable buildings in New York City, 200 Park Avenue has been reimagined to offer modern amenities, which will now also include these fantastic dining experiences,” said Chris Shehadeh, senior managing director and New York regional director at Tishman Speyer. “New Yorkers coming to the area through Grand Central, and our customers at 200 Park, will now be able to gather and enjoy a variety of new and exciting food and drink options.”

A spokesperson for the building did not provide any additional information on the lease terms, square footages or brokers involved in the transactions.

The Emery Roth & Sons-designed tower recently underwent a renovation of its indoor and outdoor spaces, including the connecting passageways to Grand Central and its lobby, which was redesigned by MdeAS.

