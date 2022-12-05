Anchin, Block & Anchin Relocating to 46K SF at 3 Times Square

Anchin, Block & Anchin is pulling up stakes and moving its offices from 1375 Broadway to 3 Times Square.

The financial advisory firm signed a 10-year lease for 45,673 square feet on part of the 24th and the entire 25th floor of Rudin Management Company’s newly renovated building, according to the landlord.

Rudin declined to disclose the asking rent.

“In addition to its iconic location in the city’s epicenter, we were attracted to the building’s transformation that includes the creation of a premier office environment with high-end amenities,” Russell Shinsky, managing partner at Anchin, said in a statement. “It’s critical that we provide our teams with engaging, collaborative and productive workplaces. Our new offices at 3 Times Square will prove to be an ideal environment for our talented workforce to position the firm for continued growth and success.”

Anchin was represented by Michael Cohen, Andrew Roos, Jessica Verdi and Mac Roos of Colliers. Rudin handled it in-house via Tom Keating along with Cushman & Wakefield’s John Cefaly, Lou D’Avanzo, Ron Lo Russo, Heather Thomas and Paige Engeldrum negotiating on behalf of the landlord.

C&W declined to comment on the deal. Colliers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rudin built 3 Times Square, also known as the Thomson Reuters Buildings, in 2001 and started a renovation in 2020, enlisting the services of architectural firm FXCollaborative to design a new lobby, touchless entry system, a new elevator system and an amenity space on the 16th floor with a dining area, coffee bar, and a conference and event center.

In January, Rudin signed a deal with Touro College to take 243,000 square feet in the property.

“Our primary intent in our redevelopment of 3 Times Square was to create a modern and welcoming environment that will best serve the needs of forward-looking companies powered by talented and collaborative workforces. Anchin is exactly the sort of firm we had in mind,” Michael Rudin, executive vice president of Rudin, said in a statement.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.