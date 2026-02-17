Ensis Partners, a newly formed boutique investment bank focused on debt restructuring, has signed a three-year, 4,260-square-foot lease at RXR’s 230 Park Avenue for its first office, Commercial Observer has learned.

The company, which launched earlier this month, will occupy space on the building’s 33rd floor, which has an asking rent of $110 per square foot, according to RXR.

Thomas Burrus from JLL represented the tenant in this deal. Scott Klau, Brian Waterman, Lance Korman, Erik Harris, Zach Weil and Cole Gendels from Newmark represented the landlord alongside RXR’s own Andrew Ackerman and Walter Rooney.

Newmark and JLL both declined to comment on the deal.

RXR has also welcomed a new retail tenant to its ground-floor space at 230 Park. Popular sandwich shop Court Street Grocers signed an 11-year, 651-square-foot lease with an asking rent of $150 per square foot.

The eatery was represented in the deal by Eli Gold and Michael Shkreli of RTL Real Estate. RXR was represented in-house by Ackerman, Rooney and Heidi Steinegger, as well as by Taylor Reynolds, Lilly Craver, Jason Greenstone and Mike O’Neill from Cushman & Wakefield.

Known as the Helmsley Building, 230 Park Avenue rises 35 stories above where Park Avenue meets Grand Central Terminal at East 46th Street. The 1.4 million-square-foot office tower was built in 1929 and purchased by real estate magnate Harry Helmsley, who purchased the building in 1977.

“230 Park Avenue’s prime location in the heart of Midtown has always given the building a competitive edge and as the Midtown submarket continues to tighten, RXR is pleased that our ever-growing tenant roster sees not only the building’s location, but also its Class A distinction and new retail additions as reasons to join us and grow within the building down the road,” William Elder, executive vice president and managing director of the New York City Division at RXR, said in a statement.

Other corporate tenants at 230 Park Avenue include Argentina’s largest commercial bank Banco de la Nación Argentina, financial services firm StoneX, and law firm Teitler & Teitler.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.