The pickleball craze isn’t over yet, as an operator continues to lease space near the East River in Long Island City, Queens.

Gotham Pickleball signed a 10-year, 26,000-square-foot lease at TF Cornerstone’s 52-37 Second Street, according to the landlord. The lease represents the tenant’s second Long Island City location after opening in 8,000 square feet at 5-25 46th Avenue in December 2024.

TF Cornerstone declined to provide the asking rent for the single-story industrial building in the Hunters Point South section of the neighborhood, an area near the entrance to the Queens-Midtown Tunnel. The average asking rent for industrial properties in northwest Queens was $24.56 per square foot in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to CoStar.

The pickleball courts will open in the fall, according to TF Cornerstone.

“Gotham Pickleball will further enhance the neighborhood by creating an active, community-focused space where residents and visitors alike can exercise, gather and have fun together,” Steve Gonzalez, vice president of retail leasing for TF Cornerstone, said in a statement. “Reinvigorating this industrial space for vibrant indoor-outdoor use speaks to the continued evolution of Long Island City and our approach to curating tenants that enhance the character and energy of the neighborhood.”

Paul Bralower, Brendan Burke and Decio Baio of Pinnacle Realty of New York negotiated on behalf of the landlord in the deal, while Jack Gabay of Golden Goose Realty represented the tenant in the transaction.

Gabay and a spokesperson for Pinnacle did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Gotham Pickleball’s new space on the corner of Second Street and 54th Avenue in Long Island City will include six indoor courts, two outdoor courts and “flexible space” for events and community programming, according to the landlord. The site is a block east of the landscaped public walkways along the East River in Hunters Points South.

“The industrial character of the building, combined with the indoor-outdoor layout, gives us the opportunity to create an exciting, immersive environment that reflects our brand and supports the rapidly growing pickleball community in New York City,” David Goldberg, founder of Gotham Pickleball, said in a statement.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.