Whole Foods Signs at Crescent Heights’ Project in Midtown Miami

A Whole Foods Market is coming to Midtown Miami.

The Amazon-owned grocer signed a 20-year lease at Crescent Heights’ mixed-use development Nema, according to county records first reported by The Next Miami.

The supermarket will occupy most of the ground floor. The mezzanine floor will be for dining, and another three floors will be allocated for parking.

With construction underway, the Nema development will include 42,030 square feet of retail, presumably all for the grocery store, and 588 apartments designed by Arquitectonica, according to public documents.

Located at 2900 Biscayne Boulevard, the project sits at the intersection of two sought-after neighborhoods: Wynwood and Edgdewater. Nearby competitors include Target at the Shops at Midtown outdoor mall.

The lease agreement includes several restrictions on who the developer may lease to. Crescent Heights is prohibited from leasing to any “salad bar” and “delicatessen.” Sweetgreen, Chopt and Native Foods were specifically singled out.

In addition, Amazon placed restrictions on Crescent Heights’ ability to lease to fitness centers or beauty salons, which under no circumstance can use the parking dedicated to Whole Foods.

At the end of its 20-year term, the grocer has the option to extend the lease by five years.

Representatives for Crescent Heights did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for Whole Foods confirmed that a store in Midtown is in fact “in development,” but did not share any additional details.

