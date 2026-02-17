Cushman & Wakefield Adds Hayley Shoener to Manhattan Leasing Team

Cushman & Wakefield has hired a veteran Brookfield Properties and JLL leasing executive to join its New York City brokerage.

Hayley Shoener started as executive managing director of C&W’s New York City office leasing group last month. Shoener will report to Todd Schwartz, the firm’s Northeast regional president, and focus on C&W’s Manhattan agency leasing and tenant advisory, according to the brokerage.

“Hayley brings an exceptional blend of institutional ownership and brokerage expertise, along with a strong track record executing complex leasing assignments in one of the most competitive office markets in the world,” Schwartz said in a statement. “Her addition further strengthens our ability to deliver strategic, results-driven solutions for our clients across New York City and the broader Northeast.”

Shoener’s last post was as vice president of leasing for Brookfield, where she worked for six years signing tenants throughout its 30 million-square-foot office portfolio. She also spent almost seven years at JLL, where she first entered the commercial real estate business, according to Shoener’s LinkedIn profile.

“I’ve spent my career crafting strategic leasing campaigns, both on the landlord and brokerage side of the business, allowing me to develop a unique perspective when it comes to providing solutions-driven outcomes for clients in New York,” Shoener said in a statement.

Shoener said she is optimistic about what lies ahead in the market, with leasing volume at office properties reaching pre-pandemic levels in 2025, and 2026 already showing similar promise.

