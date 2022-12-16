ABP Capital Lends $28M on SoHo Retail Property 

By December 16, 2022 4:44 pm
reprints
Photo: Courtesy Leandro Justen/Vuori

Texas private equity firm Paceline Equity Partners has nabbed a $27.7 million debt package to refinance a newly acquired retail asset in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood anchored by activewear brand Vuori, Commercial Observer can first report.

ABP Capital provided the loan on Paceline’s 106 Spring Street, sources familiar with the deal told CO. 

SEE ALSO: TM Real Estate Lands $54M to Finish Multifamily Project in Plantation

Dallas-based Paceline signed Vuori in March to a 10-year lease as the property’s sole tenant. The California activewear brand opened its SoHo outpost in October as its first East Coast store. 

Newmark arranged the transaction with a team led by Dustin Stolly, Jordan Roeschlaub, Nick Scribani, Daniel Fromm and Tim Polglase.

The 5,980-square-foot retail property was previously owned by SL Green Realty, which acquired it for $79.5 million in 2019 from The Carlyle Group and 60 Guilders. Paceline then purchased the site in March 2021 through a Uniform Commercial Code auction on the heels of Citizens Bank foreclosing on SL Green’s interest in the property during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic,  Commercial Observer previously reported.

Officials at ABP Capital and Paceline did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.

, , , , , ,
Aerial shot of Boca Raton.
Finance  ·  Construction
Florida

TM Real Estate Lands $54M to Finish Multifamily Project in Plantation

By Julia Echikson
A rendering for West Coast Home Solutions' planned 586-unit development in Woodburn, Oreg.
Finance  ·  Construction
Portland

Parkview Financial Lends $55M on Oregon Apartments Development

By Andrew Coen
Legacy Key Apartments.
Finance  ·  Acquisition
Georgia

Acore Capital Lends $55M on Suburban Atlanta Multifamily Asset 

By Andrew Coen