Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors Takes 14K SF at 120 Broadway

Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors is leaving Midtown and heading downtown.

The organization, founded by John D. Rockefeller Sr., signed a 10-year lease for 14,000 square feet on the 34th floor Silverstein Properties’ 120 Broadway, also known as the Equitable Building, according to the landlord.

It will move from its current Miditown offices at 6 West 48th Street, owned by Charter Management Group, by the second quarter of 2023.

Silverstein declined to provide the asking rent.

“This year we have seen growing interest in Lower Manhattan as one of the city’s key live-work-play destinations,” Harlan Strader, who represented the landlord in-house in the deal, said in a statement. “The building has benefited from the ongoing migration of people and companies moving downtown — leading all prewar vintage office stock in 2022 leasing activity thanks to a combination of transformative capital investment, hotel-quality amenities, and its central location near major transit hubs.”

Ellen Herman and KJ Lee of JLL negotiated on behalf of the tenant. JLL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The landlord has signed a handful of tenants to the building recently, including the New York City Housing Development Corporation, The Original BARK Company, The Domain Companies, Kasirer, MBF Trading and Rothesay Asset Management US.

Silverstein also started a $52 million repositioning of the landmarked 38-story building in 2019 to restore it back to its original condition.

