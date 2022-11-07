Peña & Kahn Law Firm, Shein Orthopaedics Renew 23K SF in the Bronx

Whether you want treatment for your broken bone or you want to sue over it, the latest tenants to keep their spaces at the Bronx’s Hutchinson Metro Center have got you covered.

The personal injury law firm Peña & Kahn and father-and-son orthopedic practice Shein Orthopaedics both signed long-term lease renewals totaling at 22,700 square feet in Tower One of the Morris Park complex, located at 1250 Waters Place, according to landlord Simone Development Companies. Simone declined to provide the terms of the deals.

Peña & Kahn will grow its roughly 14,000-square-foot offices to 16,158 square feet across part of the ninth floor of the 13-story property, making more room for its 20 attorneys and 67 staffers, according to Simone. It’s at least the second time the law firm has expanded at the building since it first opened up shop there in 2005, according to the landlord.

The law firm’s next-door neighbor, Shein Orthopaedics, signed a 10-year renewal for its 6,500 square feet on the ninth floor, said SVN BIOC Commercial Real Estate Advisors’ Jonathan Stravitz, who represented the tenant with colleague John Aires.

Shein wanted to hold onto its space thanks in part to the large number of other medical tenants in the 280,000-square-foot building, including Montefiore Medical Center, Affinity Health Plan’s headquarters and NY Presbyterian Hospital, Stravitz said.

“It’s one of the premiere medical office buildings in all of the Bronx, so it’s a fantastic location for medical users,” Stravitz said. “Simone keeps up a very classy, high-end, professional building and that works great for these doctors.”

Simone’s Josh Gopan represented the landlord in-house for both deals. Peña & Kahn’s Anthony Michaels brokered the transaction for the law firm. A spokesperson for Peña & Kahn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.