East Capital Partners has secured $28.25 million in acquisition financing to facilitate its purchase of a six-asset industrial portfolio in New York’s Westchester County, according to a release.

The purchase price was not disclosed.

Sound Point Capital Management provided the floating-rate debt, while Cushman & Wakefield’s John Alascio, TJ Sullivan and Mitch Rothstein arranged the transaction.

Alascio described the assets as part of a “high-quality portfolio,” and spoke to how the small-bay industrial properties — smaller, multi-tenant warehouses — will play well in the Westchester marketplace north of the Bronx.

“Westchester County continues to demonstrate exceptionally strong industrial fundamentals, particularly within the small-bay segment which has consistently outperformed other product types,” said Alascio in a statement.

Located in Mamaroneck — a Westchester town of roughly 31,000 residents about 25 miles north of Midtown Manhattan — the six industrial properties are at 500 & 520 Fenimore Road; 628 Waverly Avenue; and 480, 503 & 510 Ogden Avenue.

Drew Dewitt, co-founder at East Capital Partners, described the portfolio as holding “well-located small-bay industrial assets,” and described the Westchester County market as one that will likely benefit from ongoing tenant demand, a lack of new development, and its proximity to New York City.

“We are pleased to execute on this acquisition and look forward to enhancing the portfolio through active management and strategic leasing,” he added.

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.