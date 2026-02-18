TJ Maxx Signs Renewal for 46K-SF Store at ESRT’s 250 West 57th Street

Discount department store T.J. Maxx signed a 46,437-square-foot renewal for its store at Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT)’s 250 West 57th Street, the landlord announced Wednesday ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings call.

The retailer’s renewal follows its recent deal in January for a new 40,000-square-foot location at JEMB Realty’s Herald Towers, a sign that economic conditions are clearing a path for opportunities in both luxury and bargain shopping, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

ESRT did not disclose the asking rent or the length of the renewal, but the nearby retail corridor of Columbus Avenue from West 66th to West 79th streets saw a median asking rent of $348 per square foot in the second half of 2025, according to a report from the Real Estate Board of New York.

“This long-term recommitment from T.J. Maxx reinforces the strength and stability of ESRT’s Midtown portfolio,” Fred Posniak, senior vice president of leasing at ESRT, said in a statement. “In the heart of New York City’s vibrant Midtown, where unmatched foot traffic and energy drive business success, ESRT creates value through its partnership-driven approach to maintain these relationships with leading companies.”

Richard Skulnik of Ripco Real Estate represented T.J. Maxx in the transaction, while Posniak and Alec Stone negotiated on behalf of the landlord in-house.

Ripco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

T.J. Maxx, which has been in the Midtown building since 2010, expanded to its current size in 2018 after adding 19,000 square feet on the fourth floor of the building and agreeing to pay $1.9 million in annual rent, equating to $40 per square foot, CO reported at the time.

ESRT also recently put the 540,000-square-foot Billionaires’ Row office building near Eighth Avenue up for sale, with the expectation of fetching somewhere in the ballpark of $350 million after acquiring it in 2013 and investing about $150 million in improvements, according to The Real Deal.

Newmark’s Adam Spies, Joshua King and Marcella Fasulo are marketing the property.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.