International Association of Fire Chiefs Moving HQ to Tysons, Va.

The International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) has signed a lease at 8251 Greensboro Drive, one of five buildings that comprise EastBoro, an office complex in Tysons, Va.

The Meridian Group is the owner of the property, known as EastBoro I.

IAFC will transfer from its current headquarters at 4795 Meadow Wood Lane in Chantilly, Va., during the first week of December. The size of the new lease was not disclosed, but the space was subleased from Merritt Group, according to the landlord.

The building is in walking distance, too, of The Boro, Meridian’s 4.25 million-square-foot, mixed-use project featuring a 70,000-square-foot Whole Foods, numerous restaurants and bars, theaters and coffee shops.

“It shows that The Boro is a strong market both from a prime leasing and subleasing perspective,” Katie Yanushonis, senior vice president of leasing for the Meridian Group, told Commercial Observer.

The IAFC’s new headquarters is close to the Capital Beltway and the Dulles Access Road and located on the Washington Metro’s silver line.

“This is an exciting new time in the IAFC’s recovery from the pandemic,” Donna Black, IAFC’s president, said in a prepared statement. “This location returns us to more functional office space, positions us better in the region, and offers access to mass-transit options for both existing and new IAFC staff.”

