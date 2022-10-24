SiriusXM to Open Broadcast Center at Starwood’s HQ in Miami Beach

Radio giant SiriusXM is opening a broadcast center and office in Miami Beach inside Starwood Property Trust’s newly completed headquarters.

SiriusXM’s venue, scheduled to open next year, totals 10,606 square feet, a SiriusXM spokesperson told Commercial Observer. The third-floor will house a 6,314-square-foot office for 30 people. The first-floor suite, spanning 4,292 square feet, will feature six studios and a 50-seat performance space.

The company, one of the largest radio broadcasters in the U.S., counts radio veteran Horward Stern, Bravo personality Andy Cohen, and TikTok star Tinx as hosts.

Starwood, led by billionaire Barry Sternlicht, completed the office building last year, located at 2340 Collins Avenue, just north of Collins Park. The real estate investment firm occupies 55 percent of the 144,430-square-foot property and leases out the remaining space.

Besides SiriusXM, venture capital behemoth Andreessen Horowitz, also known as a16z, is leasing 8,000 square feet, about a floor, at the property.

SiriusXM has national broadcast facilities in New York’s Rockefeller Center, which includes its headquarters, as well as in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and Nashville.

Representatives for Starwood Property Trust declined to comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.