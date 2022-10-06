Epitomizing the industrial market in Southern California, a major third-party logistics firm signed two leases with prominent warehouse landlords near the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

Great Central Transport will use nearly 344,000 square feet in Compton, according to the Klabin Company, which announced the deals and represented the two landlords.

The larger deal involves a 200,000-square-foot industrial building on more than 9 acres at 601-615 West Walnut Street that was recently refurbished by owner Prologis.

Nearby, Great Central Transport also signed a 61-month lease for a 143,937-square-foot industrial building on 7.5 acres at 921 Artesia Boulevard, owned by J.P. Morgan Asset Management. It was previously a distribution facility for DHL.

Klabin Company’s Frank Schulz and Nick Buss represented Great Central Transport in both leases. CBRE’s John Schumacher represented JPMorgan. Schulz and Klabin’s David Prior and Todd Taugner represented Prologis.

