Chinese Brand Yoyoso Resumes U.S. Push With Lincoln Road Opening

Lincoln Road continues to show signs of a post-pandemic revival. Chinese retailer Yoyoso just opened one of its first U.S. stores at the western end of the pedestrian mall in Miami Beach, while Express Edit and Louise James Boutique have “Coming soon” signs in Lincoln Road storefronts.

Yoyoso operates more than 1,000 stores globally. Its new outpost at 1119 Lincoln Road is its first in Florida. The Chinese retailer announced its Miami Beach lease in late 2019, just before COVID-19 sent China into a deep lockdown and the global economy into a recession.

At the time, Yoyoso planned to open in the summer of 2020, part of the brand’s initial push into the U.S. market. Yoyoso now has a handful of domestic stores, including in New York and New Jersey’s American Dream Mall, with one planned in Wynwood, as well.

The brand’s 5,600-square-foot store on Lincoln Road—which replaced a Forever 21—sells a hodgepodge of items, ranging from Barbie dolls to suitcases to incense sticks. Skateboards go for $44.99, flip-flops for $10.50.

“Global lifestyle brand Yoyoso choosing the 1100 block of Lincoln Road to be the first location it opens as it enters the Florida market speaks directly to the continued strength and momentum of the Lincoln Road District,” Lyle Stern, president of the Lincoln Road Business Improvement District and president of Koniver Stern Group, said in a statement.

In other activity along the road, a sign in the storefront of 811 Lincoln Road says Louise James Boutique is opening soon. Another sign at 904 Lincoln Road says Express Edit will occupy that spot. And Cheesecake Factory’s new location at 600 Lincoln Road is under construction.

Last week, fashion retailer Mango opened in 4,628 square feet at 1036 Lincoln Road, and ice cream parlor Salt & Straw just signed a lease for 1,525 square feet in the empty space at 749 Lincoln Road.

The pedestrian mall has transformed in recent decades from a hipster haven into a destination for such national retailers as Apple, Athleta, Forever 21, Nike, Sephora and Skechers.

Jeff Ostrowski can be reached at jostrowski@commercialobserver.com.