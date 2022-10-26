Ice cream parlor Salt & Straw is coming to Miami Beach’s famed Lincoln Road.

The ice cream company signed a seven-year lease for 1,525 square feet at 749 Lincoln Road, adjacent to Meridian Avenue, according to landlord Terranova Corporation.

SEE ALSO: Everlane Expands in Tysons

“To be opening on iconic Lincoln Road is a dream,” Kim Malek, founder and CEO of Salt & Straw, said in a statement.

The ice cream company, which counts movie star Dwayne Johnson as an investor, is known for its creative flavors, such as arbequina olive oil, strawberry honey balsamic with black pepper, and honey lavender.

Salt & Straw is the latest newcomer to Lincoln Road’s outdoor mall, home to big-name mid-market brands such as J.Crew, H&M, Nike and Apple. Last February, Terranova, led by Stephen Bittel, signed the Cheesecake Factory to a 20-year lease.

Miami Beach-based Terranova owns seven properties on the pedestrian promenade, amounting to over 137,411 square feet of leasable space.

For Salt & Straw, the Lincoln Road location, scheduled to open in the spring, marks the Oregon-based company’s third outpost in Miami. The other two are in Wynwood and Coconut Grove’s Cocowalk.

In the lease negotiations, Terranova represented itself, while Koniver Stern Group represented the tenant.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.