Front & York Signs Restaurant, Vet Practice, Daycare Expansion

Front & York, a sprawling condo project in Dumbo, Brooklyn, has inked deals with an Upper West Side restaurant and a cardiology-focused veterinary clinic, along with an expansion for an existing preschool, Commercial Observer has learned.

Nobody Told Me, a restaurant and cocktail bar that serves New American fare, took a 2,810-square-foot storefront at the corner of Bridge and Front streets, according to the developers. This will be its second location in the city after its Manhattan Valley outpost at 951 Amsterdam Avenue, between West 106th and West 107th streets. A spokesperson for the project declined to provide lease terms for any of the deals.

The eatery will serve up bacon-wrapped dates, burgers, spicy chicken sandwiches and an expansive raw bar. Chef and co-owner Nick Pfannserstill is also responsible for Nolita cocktail bar Mother’s Ruin.

“We love DUMBO and are incredibly excited to bring our food and drinks to this vibrant community,” Pfannerstill and Alberto Miranda, co-founders of Nobody Told Me, said in a joint statement. “Our aim is to create a space that adds to the everyday rhythm of the neighborhood, with something for everyone.”

Meanwhile, The Animal Cardiology Clinic — which bills itself as the city’s first cardiology-only veterinary practice — also signed a lease at the development for 3,120 square feet, according to a Front & York spokesperson.

Founder Justin Carlson said that “everything we do is designed around providing the best veterinary care and experience for people and their pets.”

Both retailers are slated to open in spring 2023.

Finally, bilingual daycare Petits Poussins signed an expansion lease for 1,154 square feet, bringing its footprint up to 4,305 square feet. It originally took space at Front & York last year, joining CVS Pharmacy, Williamsburg coffee roaster Devoción, bubble tea and dessert shop Lazy Sundaes and high-end gym Life Time Fitness.

Steven Baker, Daniyel Cohen and Michael Shkreli of Winick Realty Group represented the landlord and two of the tenants, Nobody Told Me and Petits Poussins. Barry Fishbach and Jason Pruger from Newmark handled the deal for The Animal Cardiology Clinic.

Developed by CIM Group and LIVWRK, Front & York includes two 21-story towers with 408 condominiums, a large private park, 150,000 square feet of amenities and 660 parking spots.

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com.