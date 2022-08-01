Marketing Firm Huge Takes 71K SF at Dock 72

Marketing and design firm Huge is setting sail for new, slightly smaller offices at Dock 72 next year, in a huge win for the Brooklyn Navy Yard building.

Huge inked a 12-year deal to relocate from about 80,000 square feet at 45 Main Street in Dumbo to 71,000 square feet across the entire 15th and part of the 14th floor of Dock 72, the New York Post first reported. Huge will become the third tenant to join the Rudin Management Company and Boston Properties building since it opened in 2019.

The landlords declined to comment on the asking rent in the deal, but Dock 72 was looking for rent in the mid-$50s to mid-$60s per square foot as of February 2020, according to CBRE data.

Huge will relocate to its new digs in the first quarter of 2023. The move represents a victory for the waterfront building, which struggled to sign tenants after it opened with only a 220,000-square-foot WeWork to its name. The 675,000-square-foot tower languished without any new leases until last year, when the online cooking and home website Food 52 nabbed 42,000 square feet on the full 13th floor of the property, ending its dry spell.

Huge’s new offices, dubbed the company’s “Global Experience Center,” will include flexible work spaces and be more akin to a “clubhouse” than a traditional office, according to CEO Mat Baxter. That cool factor is exactly what Rudin was hoping for in a tenant.

“We designed, developed and programmed Dock 72 to appeal specifically to creative companies that thrive on innovation, creativity and authenticity,” Michael Rudin, Rudin’s executive vice president, said in a statement.

Huge’s Winter Stockwell and CBRE’s Cara Chayet, David Hollander, Liz Lash and Ken Rapp represented the tenant in the deal. Boston Properties’ Andrew Levin, Rudin’s Robert Steinman and Cushman & Wakefield’s Joe Cirone, Ron Lo Russo, Patrick Dugan and Pierce Hance handled it for the landlords, alongside CBRE’s Sacha Zarba and Freddie Fackelmayer.

Representatives for CBRE and C&W did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.