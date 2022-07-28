Standard Motor Products Renews 75K-SF Long Island City HQ

By July 28, 2022 12:50 pm
Standard Motor Products Building in Long Island City. Photo: RXR

Standard Motor Products is renewing its 75,000-square-foot headquarters at its namesake building in Long Island City, Queens, Commercial Observer has learned. 

The company — which produces engine parts, heating and cooling systems, power window systems and windshield washing equipment for auto manufacturers — has been operating out of the building at 37-18 Northern Boulevard for more than 70 years, according to its website.

Standard Motor Products inked a 10-year renewal for its space in the seven-story, 357,000-square-foot building by Sunnyside Yards, according to owner RXR. A spokesperson for the landlord declined to provide the asking rent in the deal.

The property underwent a $14 million renovation in 2015, which included new elevators, an updated lobby and new mechanical and HVAC systems. Brooklyn Grange also has a large rooftop farm on top of the property. 

William Elder, Andrew Ackerman and Walter Rooney represented RXR in-house. William Korchak and Jim McCahon of JLL handled the transaction for Standard Motor Properties. A JLL spokesperson did not return a request for comment. 

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com

