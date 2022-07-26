Another apparel company has made a big lease commitment in Southern California’s booming industrial market.

Burlington Stores signed a lease to occupy all of Knox IV, a 410,350-square-foot building that’s part of the 249-acre Knox Logistics Center developed by Trammell Crow Company (TCC) and Clarion Partners in the Inland Empire. Knox IV also includes 3,900 square feet of office space on 19.5 acres at 22405 Old Oleander Avenue in the city of Perris.

This deal for Burlington comes after construction started this month on a single-story building with 1.8 million square feet for United Legwear & Apparel Company about 30 miles away.

TCC also announced that a logistics services company signed a 692,645-square-foot lease to occupy all of Knox III, but declined to disclose the name of the new tenant. That building is on 34.5 acres and features 11,000 square feet of office space at 22305 Old Oleander Avenue, and it is slated to be delivered in September.

There is 2.7 million square feet of Class A logistics space currently under construction at Knox Logistics Center, including two speculative buildings that are available for lease: Knox VI, a 418,000-square-foot facility on 20.3 acres, and Knox VII, a more than 1.1 million-square-foot facility on 72.5 acres. The overall property will include eight industrial buildings with about 4.7 million square feet once complete.

“There continues to be a strong appetite for Class A logistics space across the country, but that is especially true in the Inland Empire,” TCC’s Tom Bak said in a statement. “This area of Riverside Country is near a talented and large pool of labor, meaning that companies want to expand their footprint here.”

Colliers International represented both tenants in their lease transactions. Lee & Associates’ Michael Chavez, David Nguyen, Jeff Smith and Austin Hill represented TCC and Clarion.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.