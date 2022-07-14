There’s no need to dress up the numbers: Construction is set to begin this month on a single-story industrial building with 1.8 million square feet of space for a major apparel manufacturer.

Landlord USAA Real Estate and development firm McDonald Property Group are building the manufacturing and distribution facility for New York-based United Legwear & Apparel Company (ULAC) in the city of Beaumont, Calif., in the Inland Empire. At a half-mile long, it will be one of the largest industrial buildings in Southern California.

“I have enjoyed the opportunity to develop some sizable and unique projects in my career, but none as large from a construction perspective as this,” said Bruce McDonald, president and CEO of McDonald Property Group.

The value of the development was not disclosed.

ULAC specializes in legwear, bodywear, apparel and accessories for brands like Hurley, Champion, Fortnite, Van Heusen, Skechers and PUMA. The new distribution center will include automation systems and 30,000 square feet of office space. The facility will operate 24 hours a day, six days a week, and will require two shifts of 350-plus employees.

HPA Architecture designed the project. Development is expected to take 18 months.

“ULAC was searching for a development partner who could deliver this structure within a specific time frame, maneuver through the discretionary jurisdiction approval process, and obviate the construction supply chain problems with viable solutions,” McDonald said.

The property spans 85 acres in the tightest industrial market in the nation. It makes up the second phase of the Crossroads Logistics Center, a master-planned project that also includes a 816,000-square-foot facility currently under construction.

“[The new development] will allow us to streamline and consolidate our West Coast logistical hub and distribution point as the premier tenant in this amazing facility,” ULAC’s Chris Volpe said in a statement.

CBRE’s David Consani, Jim Koenig, Darla Longo and Barbara Emmons and Daum’s Rick John represented McDonald Property Group and USAA Real Estate in the lease transaction. JLL’s Luke McDaniel, Cameron Driscoll, Jeff Bellitti and Mac Hewett represented ULAC.

