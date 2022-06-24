Stream Realty Partners Adds Leasing Vet to DC Team

Tim McCarty, an accomplished Washington, D.C., leasing expert, has joined Stream Realty Partners as a vice president in its D.C. office.

A 12-year vet in the industry, McCarty has had stints at CoStar Group, Cushman & Wakefield, and most recently Akridge, where he served as assistant vice president.

“Stream’s unconstrained approach focuses on its clients and a building’s unique brand, and I wholeheartedly believe in that,” McCarty told Commercial Observer. “I trust the team I’m joining and look forward to better serving my clients via Stream’s agile, full-service platform.”

In his new role, McCarty is responsible for sourcing, winning and executing business across all service lines, including leasing, acquisitions, tenant representation and development.

Stream was recently awarded both leasing and management for Watergate 600, an office building at 600 New Hampshire Avenue, a 309,000-square-foot asset McCarty actually leased previously on behalf of legacy ownership. This will be one of his first opportunities with his new company.

“The improvements made to the building by WashREIT in the intervening years are absolutely incredible,” he said. “You instantly feel your blood pressure lower when looking out over the water.”

During his career, McCarty has completed more than 200 lease transactions resulting in more than $1 billion in aggregate lease value. He believes that the rest of 2022 will be a busy one for leasing, noting that if traffic volume is any indication, more and more workers are coming back to the office.

“We are thrilled to have someone of Tim’s caliber join our growing team,” Andy Eichberg, managing director and Washington, D.C., market leader for Stream Realty, said. “Tim’s experience, relationships and market knowledge will add value to our clients immediately. We are most excited that his personality, character and positive attitude will be accretive on Day 1 to the strong team culture we have created.”

