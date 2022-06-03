Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) and New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) signed a lease to open a 39,000-square-foot oncology center in Brooklyn at 2236 Nostrand Avenue early next year, the hospitals announced Thursday.

MSK and NYCBS will operate two independent practices in the shared facility near the corner of Flatbush and Nostrand avenues, providing imaging, cancer therapy and clinical trials. The MSK practice will be dubbed Memorial Medical Care, according to a representative from the firm. The lease with landlord The Hakimian Organization begins in August, the representative said.

The landlord and tenant did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the terms of the deal.

“This new MSK physician practice puts our doctors in the heart of Brooklyn, bringing MSK’s world-class cancer care directly to a broader patient population, ensuring greater access and equity to people in Brooklyn, Queens and the broader New York metro area,” Dr. Lisa DeAngelis, MSK’s chief medical officer, said in a statement.

MSK’s expansion into Brooklyn comes after the hospital network announced a new location at York Avenue and East 66th Street on the Upper East Side in March. The $1 billion cancer pavilion near MSK’s main campus will add 200 inpatient beds and 28 operating suites — space MSK will likely need as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts that cancer rates will increase 49 percent by 2050 due to the aging U.S. population.

The Brooklyn property is home to a Nike Community Store that opened in 2015, though it’s unclear if the hospital will replace the retailer. Nike did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

It was not immediately clear who brokered the deal for Hakimian, MSK and NYCBS.

