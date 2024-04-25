A financial management firm is moving to a pre-built space in the Durst Organization’s 675 Third Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned.

Elite Financial Solutions will move its New York City offices from 330 West 38th Street to 5,007 square feet on the 10th floor of the Midtown East building, according to the landlord, which did not disclose the length of the lease or the asking rent.

Asking rent in the building was $74 per square foot in a deal signed early last year, as CO previously reported.

“We are seeing strong leasing momentum along Third Avenue and interest in DurstReady leases,” Jonathan “Jody” Durst, president of the Durst Organization, said in a statement, referring to the brand name for the company’s pre-built spaces. DurstReady presents an attractive offering for a wide variety of tenants, providing a beautiful, fully move-in ready office in a sustainable LEED Gold, Class A building.”

Durst handled the deal in-house via Thomas Bow, Ashlea Aaron and Bailey Caliban while Elite was represented by Haley Templeton, Adam Ardise, Stephen Bellwood, Lei-Lani Keelan and Rachel Rosenfeld of Cushman & Wakefield (CWK).

C&W did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Also leasing in Durst’s pre-built space at 675 Third Avenue is Treo Asset Management, which took 2,246 square feet with representation from Jonathan Anapol and Todd Abrams of Prime Manhattan Realty.

Three Line Capital Services will move into 2,134 square feet on the 19th floor as well, with James Cassidy of DHC Real Estate Services negotiating on its behalf.

Prime Manhattan Realty and DHC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.