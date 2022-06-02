CBRE Moving NoVA Office to Tysons’ Boro Tower

CBRE has inked a 24,108-square-foot lease at Boro Tower, a 20-story office building in Tysons, Va., with plans to relocate from its current home of 30,000 square feet at 1861 International Drive in McLean.

Located at 8350 Broad Street in Tysons, the building is owned by a joint venture between The Meridian Group and Rockefeller Group. It is part of the larger mixed-use Boro development, with phase 2 set to begin soon.

SEE ALSO: Coworking operator NeueHouse to Open in Miami After Pandemic Delay

“Our current lease was expiring, and it was time to shift our office to CBRE’s Workplace360 format, which the company started in 2012,” Brad Flickinger, CBRE’s senior managing director, told Commercial Observer. “We always strive to be in the location that best supports our employees, and we feel Boro Tower will help us deliver an incredible employee experience.”

The Workplace360 format involves a “free address” approach where there is no assigned seating. The new site will showcase the firm’s “Future of Work” space standards, including innovative technology and a wider variety of collaborative spaces, all designed to support hybrid working, the company said.

The Boro offers the highest ground elevation in Fairfax County, featuring views ranging from the Blue Ridge Mountains to Downtown Washington, D.C.

CBRE will occupy the entire 11th floor of the Boro Tower. Other notable tenants include Hanwha Defense International and law firm Williams Mullen.

“Boro Tower is part of one of the premier mixed-use developments in Tysons, offering great amenities, an efficient floor plate, and plenty of natural light with a clear commitment to sustainability with its LEED Gold certification,” Flickinger said.

CBRE plans to move into its new space in the first quarter of 2023.

CBRE’s Rob Faktorow, Meredith LaPier and Meghan Walters represented the firm in the lease, while CBRE’s Terry Reiley represented the building’s landlord and ownership.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.