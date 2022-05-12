Next Phase of The Boro Gets Approval in Tysons

Fairfax County approved plans Wednesday for the second phase of The Boro, a master-planned community in Tysons, Va., which will add 600,000 square feet of development to the area.

The Boro development, a joint venture between The Meridian Group and Akridge, will consist of a trio of buildings with 543 market-rate and workforce units.

Additionally, plans call for an open-air promenade called Allsboro Park and 36,000 square feet of retail, a third of which has already been leased by CVS Pharmacy. There will also be a crosswalk that will connect the new buildings to the existing retail corridor along Boro Place.

The cost of the development was not disclosed.

“Phase II will be a continuation of The Boro’s vibrant and bustling neighborhood,” Tom Boylan, senior vice president of The Meridian Group, told Commercial Observer. “The Boro is unparalleled for its walkability and convenience to public amenities, shopping, dining, entertainment and transit in Tysons, and Phase II will continue these elements.”

SK+I Architecture will lead the design team on the project, which will also include Mahan Rykiel, RD Jones and Vika.

The new residences will include club rooms, a fitness center and outdoor spaces.

“We’ve seen a need for mixed-use neighborhoods that offer better connectivity to transit and surrounding areas in Northern Virginia,” Boylan said. “The entire Tysons area is growing and transforming from being mall-oriented to transit- and resident-oriented.”

The new park will feature a variety of gathering spaces, garden areas, moveable and fixed seating areas, and public art. There will also be a pickleball court.

“The Boro also reflects our commitment to placemaking and keeping life local, which means bringing even more amenities, restaurants, programming and everyday conveniences to our residents’ doorsteps,” Boylan said.

Construction on the second phase of The Boro Blocks is slated to begin later this year, with a completion date set for 2025.

