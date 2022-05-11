Artist and Media Technology Company Creatd Takes 8K SF in East Village

The East Village just got a little bit artsier.

Creatd — a company that aims to support artists and brands with communication technology — is more than doubling its New York City headquarters with 8,000 square feet on the sixth floor of 419 Lafayette Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

The publicly traded company moved from 3,400 square feet at 648 Broadway to its new offices last week, said Current Real Estate Advisors’ Oded Nachmani, who brokered the transaction for the tenant. Asking rent was $65 per square foot for the seven-and-a-half-year deal.

“They liked the space,” Nachmani said. “It’s a full-floor, partially built [office] that has windows on three sides of the building. There’s a lot of light, and it’s a beautiful space.”

Creatd, which closed on the deal for the Venture Capital Properties-owned building at the end of April, needed more room for its employees and a recording studio that it will install in its new office in the eight-story property. The space was previously leased by luggage company Away, which relocated to 10 Bond Street for more room, according to Nachmani and Away.

The 60,000-square-foot building, between East 4th Street and Astor Place, is also home to the fitness center Barry’s Bootcamp, security firm Citadel Security Agency, and Icon Realty Management.

Venture Capital’s Ali Reslan handled the deal in-house for the landlord. Reslan did not respond to a request for comment.

