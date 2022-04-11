Museum of Women Lands in 25K SF in SoHo

By April 11, 2022 1:17 pm
reprints
The white building at 480 Broadway with large windows.
480 Broadway. Photo: PropertyShark

A new museum dedicated to women is headed to SoHo.

The Museum of Women plans to bring 12 interactive exhibits this summer in 25,422 square feet at 480 Broadway, according to the property’s landlord, KPG Funds. The New York Post first reported news of the transaction.

SEE ALSO: Moving Company Takes Industrial Space in Rockville

The museum sealed the deal for the five-story building this month, with the license agreement running from the summer to the end of the year, according to Norman Bobrow & Co’s Josh Berger, who represented the museum in the deal.

“We really wanted to be in an area that was vibrant and had a lot of foot traffic,” Berger told Commercial Observer. “It’s a really exciting project and very cool to be involved in.”

The three-level space, formerly home to a Topshop, is the museum’s first-ever outpost. It will renovate the space for interactive installations from female artists in the next few months, Berger said. 

United Kingdom-based Topshop vacated the space before KPG purchased the building in January — after the retailer’s owner filed for bankruptcyGregory Kraut, president of KPG Funds, said. 

“We loved the concept targeting the empowerment of women,” said Kraut. “We hope that it will have a big positive impact down in SoHo, and that it will be very family-oriented and kid-friendly. This innovative experience is perfect for SoHo.” 

KPG purchased the building between Broome and Grand streets along with another struggling retail property at 155 Spring Street from Vornado Realty Trust for $85 million, CO previously reported.

Kraut represented his firm in-house in the deal.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.

, , , ,
12300 Carroll Avenue.
Leases  ·  Industrial
Maryland

Moving Company Takes Industrial Space in Rockville

By Keith Loria
Two forklifts are between storage racks in a logistics terminal.
Leases  ·  Industrial
Los Angeles

Logistics Firm Signs 184K-SF Lease in Los Angeles County

By Greg Cornfield
The project site is located at 1811 Mountain Avenue, west of Interstate 15, and approximately two miles north of the 91 Freeway.
Leases  ·  Industrial
Inland Empire

CapRock Starts 2M-SF Warehouse Development in SoCal

By Greg Cornfield