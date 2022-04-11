Museum of Women Lands in 25K SF in SoHo

A new museum dedicated to women is headed to SoHo.

The Museum of Women plans to bring 12 interactive exhibits this summer in 25,422 square feet at 480 Broadway, according to the property’s landlord, KPG Funds. The New York Post first reported news of the transaction.

The museum sealed the deal for the five-story building this month, with the license agreement running from the summer to the end of the year, according to Norman Bobrow & Co’s Josh Berger, who represented the museum in the deal.

“We really wanted to be in an area that was vibrant and had a lot of foot traffic,” Berger told Commercial Observer. “It’s a really exciting project and very cool to be involved in.”

The three-level space, formerly home to a Topshop, is the museum’s first-ever outpost. It will renovate the space for interactive installations from female artists in the next few months, Berger said.

United Kingdom-based Topshop vacated the space before KPG purchased the building in January — after the retailer’s owner filed for bankruptcy — Gregory Kraut, president of KPG Funds, said.

“We loved the concept targeting the empowerment of women,” said Kraut. “We hope that it will have a big positive impact down in SoHo, and that it will be very family-oriented and kid-friendly. This innovative experience is perfect for SoHo.”

KPG purchased the building between Broome and Grand streets along with another struggling retail property at 155 Spring Street from Vornado Realty Trust for $85 million, CO previously reported.

Kraut represented his firm in-house in the deal.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.