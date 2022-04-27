Mount Sinai to Open 17K-SF Cardiology Office in NoMad

Mount Sinai Health System’s plans for a new cardiology office in NoMad are anything but half-hearted.

The hospital network will open a 17,464-square-foot medical center at 373 Park Avenue South in early fall, Commercial Observer has learned.

Mount Sinai’s 10-year deal puts the new outpost on the top two floors of the 12-story building between East 26th and East 27th streets, according to a representative for the landlord, ATCO Properties & Management. Asking rent was $59 per square foot.

“We’re thrilled to be able to accommodate Mount Sinai’s needs for its new cardiology center and provide the neighborhood with another important health and wellness amenity,” ATCO’s Kate Goodman, who represented the landlord in-house, said in a statement.

The medical system — which operates eight hospitals in New York City — closed on the deal in April, according to a representative from ATCO. It will sit above sports betting software developer Simplebet, which snagged the entire ninth floor of the 110,000-square-foot building last July. The property is also home to kitchenware company Lifetime Brands, public relations business LaunchSquad and ground-floor Mexican restaurant Dos Caminos.

Mount Sinai’s new cardiology office will open in a space previously occupied by Hanky Panky, an underwear, thong and bralette company that relocated its corporate office to 45 West 25th Street last year, according to its website and Yelp.

Hemsley Spear’s Leonard Zimmerman represented Mount Sinai. Zimmerman and Mount Sinai did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.