Print Gallery Snags New Location in Chelsea

The International Print Center — a gallery and nonprofit chock full of visual art, lithographs and other prints — will move to a new 5,200-square-foot outpost in Chelsea this summer, Commercial Observer has learned.

The nonprofit will double its footprint when it relocates two blocks south from 508 West 26th Street to the six-story 535 West 24th Street in a 10-year deal, according to its new location’s landlord, Douglaston Development. Clinton Management, Douglaston’s property manager who represented the landlord in the deal, did not immediately respond to questions on the space’s asking rents.

SEE ALSO: Flex office provider Quest Workspaces Doubles West Palm Beach Location

“We are excited to welcome the International Print Center to West Chelsea … further adding to the growing presence of art galleries in the neighborhood,” Ryan O’Connor, Clinton’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “Amidst the challenges the pandemic posed on the arts, leasing velocity for art gallery spaces has and continues to increase, and we’re thrilled to be able to provide spaces for those operations.”

International Print Center plans to use the ground-floor space to display prints from established and new artists from across the world, as well as offer tours and public programs, according to its website. It snagged the space from former gallery tenant the Bruce Lederman Gallery, according to the landlord.

“With this transition and new chapter, we gain a larger space, but also a greater opportunity to advance print as a primary artistic, cultural and social medium that is rooted in creativity, access and communication,” Judy Hecker, the center’s director, said in a statement.

The center will stick to Chelsea’s gallery scene with its new digs between 10th and 11th avenues, neighboring the Matthew Marks Gallery, Davidson Gallery and Josee Bienvenu Gallery.

Alf Naman Real Estate Advisors’ Alf Naman represented the tenant in the deal. Naman and the International Print Center did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Update: This story has been updated with a comment from the center’s director, Judy Hecker.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.