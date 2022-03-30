Reside Health Plans WTC Outpost

Reside Health, a venture-backed startup that offers medical services and COVID-19 testing to office employees, is opening its third location in the World Trade Center, the firm announced.

The clinic will occupy 2,000 square feet at 4 World Trade Center and serve the 30,000 workers throughout the World Trade Center complex. Reside Health will open in May inside Silverstein Properties’ coworking facility, dubbed Inspire Workspace. The wellness–focused outfit offers traditional walk-in medical care, as well as mental health services, acupuncture and massage.

This will be Reside Health’s third location in the city, following deals at Carnegie Hall Tower and 750 Third Avenue. Although a Reside Health spokesman declined to discuss the specifics of the five-year deal, he said it was similar to Reside Health’s agreement at Carnegie Hall Tower, where it would pay a percentage of market-rate rent up to a cap.

“By bringing health care closer to our tenants, we are enhancing their overall workplace experience through greater convenience and access to support their medical and wellness needs,” said Yael Ron, who handled the transaction in-house for Silverstein. “We are excited to partner with Reside Health in our mission to provide our clients with the best services and products.”

Colliers’ Marcus Rayner and Sam Einhorn represented Reside Health in the deal.

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com.