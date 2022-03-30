Mezeh Expanding With New Outpost at 230 Park Avenue

This chain doesn’t mezeh around when it comes to opening new brick-and-mortar shops.

Mediterranean grill Mezeh signed a 2,600-square-foot lease to open its second New York City location at the landmarked 230 Park Avenue in Midtown, Commercial Observer has learned.

The landlord, RXR, was represented in-house by Reed Zukerman as well as a Cushman & Wakefield team of Mike O’Neill, Taylor Reynolds and Jason Greenstone. C&W’s Mike Azarian brokered the 10-year deal for Mezeh. Asking rent was about $250 per square foot in the 34-story Beaux-Arts style building, according to RXR.

This will be the second New York City location for the eatery and its 38th restaurant in the United States.

“We opened our first New York location around Union Square in December [2021], and we are so excited to open our next store at 230 Park Avenue,” said Patrick Mika, marketing director at Mezeh. “We have enjoyed our three months in New York and cannot wait to expand Mezeh and be a part of this bustling neighborhood.”

Mezeh will soon be neighbors with Maman — a bakery and cafe that is setting up shop on the ground floor — Sweetgreen, Tend and Urbanspace Vanderbilt food hall, according to RXR.

“Ideally situated at Grand Central, this location is surrounded by top-tier financial office headquarters,” Azarian said in a statement.

