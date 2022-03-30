Mezeh Expanding With New Outpost at 230 Park Avenue

By March 30, 2022 2:44 pm
reprints
Helmsley Building
The Helmsely Building at 230 Park Avenue. Photo: Oliver Morris/Getty Images

This chain doesn’t mezeh around when it comes to opening new brick-and-mortar shops.

Mediterranean grill Mezeh signed a 2,600-square-foot lease to open its second New York City location at the landmarked 230 Park Avenue in Midtown, Commercial Observer has learned.

SEE ALSO: Six Nonprofit, Food Service Tenants Lease 34K SF at 520 Eighth Avenue

The landlord, RXR, was represented in-house by Reed Zukerman as well as a Cushman & Wakefield team of Mike O’Neill, Taylor Reynolds and Jason Greenstone. C&W’s Mike Azarian brokered the 10-year deal for Mezeh. Asking rent was about $250 per square foot in the 34-story Beaux-Arts style building, according to RXR. 

This will be the second New York City location for the eatery and its 38th restaurant in the United States.

“We opened our first New York location around Union Square in December [2021], and we are so excited to open our next store at 230 Park Avenue,” said Patrick Mika, marketing director at Mezeh. “We have enjoyed our three months in New York and cannot wait to expand Mezeh and be a part of this bustling neighborhood.”

Mezeh will soon be neighbors with Maman — a bakery and cafe that is setting up shop on the ground floor — Sweetgreen, Tend and Urbanspace Vanderbilt food hall, according to RXR.

“Ideally situated at Grand Central, this location is surrounded by top-tier financial office headquarters,” Azarian said in a statement.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

, , ,
10490 Little Patuxent Parkway.
Leases  ·  Office
Washington DC

Specialty Dental Practice Adds Second Location in Columbia 

By Keith Loria
520 Eighth Avenue
Leases  ·  Office
Manhattan

Six Nonprofit, Food Service Tenants Lease 34K SF at 520 Eighth Avenue

By Mark Hallum
The 6.5-acre creative complex is located at 5533 Waters Edge Way. The property features a soccer field, and the full Water’s Edge campus includes an Olympic-sized swimming pool, a basketball court and a gym.
Leases  ·  Office
Los Angeles

Swoosh! Nike Signs Major Expansion at Water’s Edge in LA

By Greg Cornfield