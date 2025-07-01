On June 24, the Paramount Club — located at Paramount Group’s 1301 Avenue of the Americas — hosted Commercial Observer’s National Retail & Hospitality Forum, featuring top executives from New York City’s commercial real estate ecosystem.

As it marks its one-year anniversary, the Paramount Club has proved to be more than just an amenity. It’s a space that enriches the tenant experience through premium programming, exclusive event access, and a standout food and beverage offering.

Thoughtfully designed, the Paramount Club delivers luxury, unmatched hospitality, and a vibrant sense of community exclusively for Paramount tenants. Open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., the club offers exceptional culinary experiences — from upscale dining and convenient grab-and-go options to bespoke menus crafted for private events — transforming everyday workplace conveniences into elevated moments.

The club’s versatile meeting spaces accommodate gatherings of any size. Members also enjoy elegantly designed lounges for casual meetups, a game room for quick pool matches or sports viewing, and restorative health and wellness services.

“We’ve developed a private club and demonstrated how to effectively program its offerings,” said Laura Dowek, vice president of retail special projects at Paramount Group. “We see our members actively engaging throughout the club — hosting private events, enjoying world-class dining, and dropping in for fitness pop-ups, wine tastings, and more.”

Dowek notes that every tour of a Paramount Group office property includes a visit to the Paramount Club, a space that sets a new standard of excellence in the workplace.

As the company reflects on a remarkably successful first year, several amenities stand out as particularly desirable for Paramount Club members.

The club features 11 unique, turnkey event spaces supported by a dedicated event staff that provides concierge-level service for every gathering. Equipped with advanced technology and an in-house culinary team crafting customized menus, the Paramount Club caters to every member’s need. This exceptional service has established the club as a premier venue for corporate meetings, grand receptions, and more.

“We make it easy to dream big and execute seamlessly,” said Dowek. “We throw great parties, and people remember them.”

Much of the club’s success stems from Paramount Group’s partnership with Restaurant Associates, the company that operates the club.

“This collaboration has brought world-class food and service to everyday dining and exclusive private events alike,” said Nick Bradley, general manager of Paramount Club. “The result is a seamless fusion of elevated design and exceptional hospitality, uniquely tailored for Paramount Group’s tenant community.”

The club’s culinary program is led by Executive Chef Mark Gandara, whose extensive résumé includes the Russian Tea Room, the Marcus Samuelsson Group, Café Llama, and even a stint as culinary director for Twitter’s corporate offices.

“We’re in the center of Manhattan, so our standard has to be nothing short of exceptional,” said Gandara. “My goal is to create meals that elevate every moment.”

Another key element of Restaurant Associates’ excellence is a dedicated and knowledgeable staff that takes pride in delivering great service every day.

“The club’s staff possess a high level of skill and professionalism,” said Dowek. “We constantly hear from our members how pleased they are with this team.”

Offering a distinctive combination of health and fitness, the Paramount Club provides members with access to one-on-one personal training and group classes in yoga, kickboxing, mat Pilates, barre, body sculpting and flexibility, Tai Chi/Qigong, and meditation. For personal well-being, the club also offers a range of treatments and services designed to support and sustain optimal health.

“Wellness is a major focus of the Paramount Club,” said Dowek. “More than a traditional gym, we offer a mix of classes, treatments, and services designed to fit seamlessly into a busy workday — easily scheduled between meetings or around coffee with a colleague — and all just steps away.”

The Paramount Club also curates a calendar of events tailored to member interests, ranging from monthly trivia nights and live DJ sets to cooking classes led by chefs from L’Avenue at Saks, sports viewing parties, seasonal tastings, professional panels, and networking evenings that provide meaningful opportunities for connection and relaxation.

The result for Paramount Group is an office lifestyle concept that redefines the category, setting a new standard for luxury and service in the workplace, and fully available to tenants of Paramount Group properties.

“We’re incredibly proud — not just of the design and energy of the space, but of the people who bring the Paramount Club to life every single day,” said Dowek. “What’s happening here has surpassed our expectations. We’re on a strong upward trajectory. We’ve created a model that works, and now we’re refining it and expanding with intention. Paramount Club is only the beginning of what’s to come.”