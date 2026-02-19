Peachtree Refis Georgia Film Studio Asset With $52M C-PACE Loan

Lights, camera, action!

Great Point Studio Management has sealed $52.4 million of Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) debt to refinance a newly built film studio project in suburban Atlanta, Commercial Observer has learned.

Peachtree Group originated the loan, which was Georgia’s largest-ever C-PACE deal, for the 370,000-square-foot Great Point Studios in Douglasville, Ga., leased to Lionsgate. Great Point opened the 39-acre complex with 12 soundstages in late 2023 after acquiring the vacant site in February 2022.

Jared Schlosser, head of credit originations at Peachtree Group, said the deal came to fruition after the Atlanta-based lender advocated for statewide C-PACE legislation, which Georgia established in 2024. Schlosser noted that the C-PACE program was especially beneficial for Great Point given it is a “purpose-built” studio project, and therefore has the ability to recover up to 100 percent of previous capital invested for the project for sustainability measures.

“These types of assets are not necessarily the easiest to finance,” Schlosser said. “To be able to utilize the efficiencies that were already put into it and allow over $50 million to refinance the property is a unique way to finance an asset that in the traditional capital markets would be more challenging to finance.”

Schlosser noted that Great Point Studios is positioned for success at a new facility that stands out in the Georgia film market with its Lionsgate lease and location 15 miles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. He said the property also should benefit from having the lowest cost of studio business operations compared to peer film markets across the nation thanks to film tax incentives provided by the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

Great Point Studio Management, which is run by Hallmark Channel founder Robert Halmi, also manages a large-scale production facility leased to Lionsgate in Yonkers, N.Y., that opened in 2022.

Yonkers-based Great Point Studio Management did not immediately return a request for comment.

