Leases   ·   Office Leases

Amentum Inks New HQ Lease at Comstock’s Reston Station in NoVA

The 45,000-SF space will be engineering firm’s second home in just three years

By February 19, 2026 2:45 pm
reprints
Amentum CEO John Heller and 1900 Reston Metro Plaza in Reston, Va.
Amentum CEO John Heller and 1900 Reston Metro Plaza in Reston, Va. PHOTOS: Courtesy Amentum; Getty Images

Reston, Va., is one of the most sought-after office markets in the DMV, with a global engineering firm set to relocate its headquarters to the unincorporated city despite having moved offices to nearby Chantilly just three years ago

Amentum Services, an advanced engineering and technology firm, inked a 45,000-square-foot lease at Comstock’s 1900 Reston Metro Plaza, five miles east of Dulles International Airport. The 16-story tower is part of Comstock’s Reston Station, a 90-acre, mixed-use district centered around the Wiehle-Reston East Metro station. Other tenants at the Helmut Jahn-designed tower include Google, which occupies the top six floors, as well as Rolls-Royce North America.

SEE ALSO: Law Firm King & Wood Mallesons Leases 8K SF at 600 Fifth Avenue

Amentum is set to move into its new Reston space in early 2027.

Amentum’s new space at Reston Station reflects its massive growth over the past five years. The firm formed in 2020 as a spinoff of infrastructure consulting firm AECOM, though it purchased McClean-based military contractor DynCorp later that year for an estimated $1 billion, and in 2022, acquired Arlington-based engineering firm PAE for an estimated $1.9 billion, according to the Business Journals, which first reported Amentum’s new lease.

Amentum relocated its headquarters the following year from Gaithersburg, Md., to PAE’s building at 4800 Westfields Boulevard. PAE had occupied about 45,600 square feet at the property, though it wasn’t immediately clear how much space Amentum took up once it moved there. Yet Amentum grew once again the following year via its merger with Jacobs Solutions’ Critical Mission Solutions and Cyber & Intelligence businesses, expanding its operations to some 53,000 employees across more than 80 countries. 

Amentum’s move adds to the growing level of investment in Reston. Major office investment trust BXP, for example, is putting all its chips in on Reston via its massive, mixed-use district dubbed Reston Town Center, having recently secured approval for a 4 million-square-foot expansion at the 85-acre development. 

In November, BXP sold Signature, a 508-unit multifamily complex for an estimated $240 million. The deal was both Northern Virginia’s priciest multifamily sale of the year in 2025, as well as the highest-ever price paid for any property at Reston Town Center. 

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.

1900 Reston Metro Plaza, Dulles International Airport, Helmut Jahn, Reston Station, AECOM, Amentum Services, Comstock
600 Fifth Avenue and EB Kelly, Senior Managing Director at Tishman Speyer.
Office · Leases
New York City

Law Firm King & Wood Mallesons Leases 8K SF at 600 Fifth Avenue

By Mark Hallum
Christopher Mansfield (top), Courtney Hughson (center), and Scott Sloves of CBRE and 349 East 149th Street in The Bronx.
Office · Leases
New York City

Nonprofit Legal Services NYC Expands to 9K SF at 349 East 149th Street in the Bronx

By Amanda Schiavo
Greg Conen (top), Howard Hersch of Newmark, and an interior of 430 West Broadway.
Office · Leases
New York City

AI Platform Forge Growth Infrastructure Inks 7K-SF Deal at 430 West Broadway

By Amanda Schiavo