Amentum Inks New HQ Lease at Comstock’s Reston Station in NoVA

Reston, Va., is one of the most sought-after office markets in the DMV, with a global engineering firm set to relocate its headquarters to the unincorporated city despite having moved offices to nearby Chantilly just three years ago.

Amentum Services, an advanced engineering and technology firm, inked a 45,000-square-foot lease at Comstock’s 1900 Reston Metro Plaza, five miles east of Dulles International Airport. The 16-story tower is part of Comstock’s Reston Station, a 90-acre, mixed-use district centered around the Wiehle-Reston East Metro station. Other tenants at the Helmut Jahn-designed tower include Google, which occupies the top six floors, as well as Rolls-Royce North America.

Amentum is set to move into its new Reston space in early 2027.

Amentum’s new space at Reston Station reflects its massive growth over the past five years. The firm formed in 2020 as a spinoff of infrastructure consulting firm AECOM, though it purchased McClean-based military contractor DynCorp later that year for an estimated $1 billion, and in 2022, acquired Arlington-based engineering firm PAE for an estimated $1.9 billion, according to the Business Journals, which first reported Amentum’s new lease.

Amentum relocated its headquarters the following year from Gaithersburg, Md., to PAE’s building at 4800 Westfields Boulevard. PAE had occupied about 45,600 square feet at the property, though it wasn’t immediately clear how much space Amentum took up once it moved there. Yet Amentum grew once again the following year via its merger with Jacobs Solutions’ Critical Mission Solutions and Cyber & Intelligence businesses, expanding its operations to some 53,000 employees across more than 80 countries.

Amentum’s move adds to the growing level of investment in Reston. Major office investment trust BXP, for example, is putting all its chips in on Reston via its massive, mixed-use district dubbed Reston Town Center, having recently secured approval for a 4 million-square-foot expansion at the 85-acre development.

In November, BXP sold Signature, a 508-unit multifamily complex for an estimated $240 million. The deal was both Northern Virginia’s priciest multifamily sale of the year in 2025, as well as the highest-ever price paid for any property at Reston Town Center.

