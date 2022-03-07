Pacific Western Bank Takes 12K SF in LA’s Tallest Building

By March 7, 2022 4:30 pm
reprints
Blue lights and a heart on the Wilshire Grand Center building, center. The 2.1 million-square-foot Wilshire Grand Center is located at 900 Wilshire Boulevard at the intersection of Figueroa Street.
Blue lights and a heart on the Wilshire Grand Center building, center. The 2.1 million-square-foot Wilshire Grand Center is located at 900 Wilshire Boulevard at the intersection of Figueroa Street. Photo: David McNew/Getty Images
General view of Wilshire Grand Center, the tallest building in L.A. in January 2022.
General view of Wilshire Grand Center, the tallest building in L.A. in January 2022. Photo: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

 

Pacific Western Bank has signed for 11,510 square feet of office and retail space at the tallest building in the Western U.S., the Wilshire Grand Center in Downtown Los Angeles.

SEE ALSO: UN Women Renews for 85K SF at Daily News Building

The commercial banking company signed a long-term lease for 8,010 square feet of office space on the 26th floor, as well as 3,500 square feet of retail space for a bank branch. Cushman & Wakefield announced the deal and represented the owner, Hanjin International Corporation.

Online listings for the Wilshire Grand Center show office space going for $4.50 per square foot per month, which would put the value of the office portion of the deal at almost $2.2 million over five years. All but two floors of office in the 1,100-foot tall tower are leased following the Pacific Western deal. 

The 2.1 million-square-foot Wilshire Grand Center is located at 900 Wilshire Boulevard at the intersection of Figueroa Street. It’s anchored by the 900-room Intercontinental Hotel, and also includes the largest meeting room and ballroom complex in L.A. It was designed by A.C. Martin & Associates, and completed in 2017.

C&W’s John C. Cushman III, Steve Marcussen, and Dillon Moscone represented the owner. Kennedy Wilson represented the tenant.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.

, , , , , , , , , ,
220 East 42nd Street.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

UN Women Renews for 85K SF at Daily News Building

By Rebecca Baird-Remba
The large tan building at 15 Park Row.
Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Todd English-Backed 20K-SF Eatery Venture Headed to 15 Park Row

By Celia Young
CBRE’s most recent report also explains an increasing developer interest in L.A.’s life sciences sector, with an influx of venture capital and continued NIH funding.
Leases  ·  Industrial
New York City

NYC Life Sciences Space Sees Record Demand in 2021: CBRE

By Mark Hallum