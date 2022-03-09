Kaufman Leases 5K SF to Cyber Insurance Firm At-Bay

The Kaufman Organization has a new tenant at 19 West 24th Street with At-Bay signing on for 5,000 square feet, the landlord announced.

The cyber insurance provider leased the entire eighth floor of the 12-story Flatiron District building, according to Kaufman. The landlord didn’t disclose the length of the lease, but said the asking rent was $72 per square foot.

Michael Heaner and Grant Greenspan represented Kaufman in-house while Sebastian Infante and Jamie Katcher of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the transaction.

“19 West 24th Street is a highly sought out building due to its newly renovated mechanics, vibrant lobby, technological advances and easily commutable location in Flatiron,” Heaner said in a statement. “For At-Bay, this location offered a space that could support its growing business and serve as the company’s New York office as well as provide employees with a sense of warmth, creativity and culture when entering the building.”

This will be At-Bay’s first New York office.

The property, between Fifth Avenue and Avenue of the Americas, was built in 1910 . It has new plumbing as well as electric and heating systems and is part of Kaufman Organization’s Madison Square Portfolio.

C&W declined to comment.

Kaufman has been investing in its Midtown South portfolio over the course of the pandemic. That has included giving the century-old Haymarket Building in Chelsea a $35 million mid-century modern makeover.

The family-operated commercial landlords also recently signed Morning Brew to 37,650 square feet at 22 West 19th Street, also known as The Cluett Building, in February.

