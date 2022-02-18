Dutch Furniture Maker Eichholtz to Open Showroom in Miami’s Design District

By February 18, 2022 1:08 pm
3711 NE Second Avenue. Photo: DWNTWN Realty Advisors

Luxury furniture manufacturer Eichholtz has inked an 11,882-square-foot lease at the southern edge of Miami’s Design District. The Dutch wholesaler plans to open a flagship store during the third quarter of 2023 at 3711 NE Second Avenue

The furniture maker will occupy the ground floor as well as a mezzanine level of the four-story building, part of a long-term deal, according to DWNTWN Realty Advisors, which represented both sides of the deal and declined to divulge the length of the lease. 

“Domestic migration to Miami’s urban core is driving demand from iconic luxury brands who see the incredible sales performance of established district retailers,” DWNTWN Realty’s Tony Arellano said in a statement. He brokered the deal along with colleague Joe Fernandez. 

Facing the I-95 near Midtown, the property sits right outside the famed Design District, a neighborhood-sized retail development, master-planned by Craig RobinsDacra. The Design District is home to some of the biggest names in luxury fashion, including Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Gucci, among others.  

Wharton Equity Partners completed the 21,249-square-foot structure in 2018, where it remains the landlord. The building is now fully leased, per DWNTWN Realty. Eichholtz will be sharing the building with kitchen appliances manufacturer Sub-Zero, which operates a showroom on the upper floors.

Founded by renowned Dutch antique collector Theo Eichholtz, the brand is known for its modern interpretations of antiques. An Eichholtz couch or dining table costs thousands of dollars. 

Julia Echikson can be reached at Jechikson@commercialobserver.com

