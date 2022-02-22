Northwell Health has leased space for doctor’s offices at a condominium building in Astoria, Queens, landlord RockFarmer Properties announced Tuesday.

The state’s largest health care provider inked a 12-year lease for 8,511 square feet on the ground floor of The Rowan, a recently completed 46-unit residential condo building at 21-31 31st Street, according to RockFarmer. A spokesperson for RockFarmer declined to provide the asking rent in the deal.

Kostas Koutsothanasis handled the transaction in-house for the landlord. Darren Leiderman of Colliers and Dimitris “Jimmy” Vattes of Velios Capital represented Northwell Health. Representatives from Colliers and Velios Capital did not immediately respond to requests for comment

“We are excited to have Northwell Health round out the retail at The Rowan,” Koutsothanasis said in a statement. “As a leading health care provider in New York City, Northwell Health’s new site will provide a convenient location for local residents to take advantage of.”

RockFramer also leased space in the project to local grocery chain Lincoln Market in January. Northwell’s transaction brings The Rowan’s retail space up to 100 percent leased.

“This investment is just another example of how we are bringing top-notch services closer to people’s homes,” Northwell executive Kevin Beiner said in a statement. “We are excited to talk more about this facility when it opens later this year.”

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com.