Lincoln Market Plans Its First Queens Grocery Store

Grocery store Lincoln Market is coming to Astoria, Queens.

The local chain, known for its presence in central Brooklyn, has slowly expanded northwards with locations in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Bedford-Stuyvesant, Greenpoint and now Queens.

The small-format grocer inked a 20-year, 16,760-square-foot retail lease at 21-31 31st Street in Astoria, otherwise known as The Rowan, the landlord announced Thursday. The retailer will occupy the ground floor and two cellar levels in a recently completed 46-unit condominium building developed by RockFarmer Properties. News of the Queens store, which will be Lincoln Market’s sixth outpost, was first reported by The Real Deal.

Asking rent for the space wasn’t disclosed. The store is expected to open in 2023.

“We are excited to have Lincoln Market’s newest location at The Rowan to provide a convenient, quality and value-focused fresh food market for everyday and specialty grocery items,” said Kostas Koutsothanasis, the COO of RockFarmer. “With the recent closure of several grocery stores in the area, Lincoln Market will provide an incredible new option for local residents.”

Koutsothanasis handled the transaction in-house for the landlord, along with Ben Weiner and Chris Walther of RIPCO Real Estate. Scott Sher of Katz Retail represented the tenant. Scher and spokespeople for RIPCO didn’t immediately return requests for comment.

