CBRE Hires Cannon Hill’s Chris Masotto to Lead NYC Property Management

CBRE has hired Chris Masotto to lead its property management market operations for New York, Long Island and Southern Connecticut, Commercial Observer has learned.

Masotto, who previously served as a principal and head of property management at Cannon Hill Capital Partners, joined the brokerage in early April to manage CBRE’s office, retail, industrial and life sciences portfolio. Masotto will replace Tom Lloyd, who was previously promoted to leader of property management for CBRE’s Northeast division, according to the brokerage.

Masotto worked at Cannon Hill for almost four years, according to his LinkedIn profile. Cannon Hill did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Chris brings deep market knowledge, a strong track record of leadership, and a client-focused approach that aligns well with our priorities in New York, Long Island and Southern Connecticut,” Lloyd said in a statement. “His experience managing complex portfolios and building high-performing teams will be an asset as we continue to grow our property management business in the market.”

With over 20 years of commercial real estate experience, Masotto also held previous roles at Columbia Property Trust, Normandy Real Estate Partners and Newmark.

In that time, he has managed a range of asset classes, including office, mixed-use and retail portfolios, located primarily in New York City while also specializing in redevelopment, repositioning, capital planning and operational execution, according to CBRE.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.