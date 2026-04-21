Leases   ·   Retail

Life Time to Open 71K-SF Health Club at 83 Wythe Avenue in Williamsburg

By April 21, 2026 5:18 pm
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Life Time founder and CEO Bahram Akradi and a rack of barbells at a gym.
Life Time founder and CEO Bahram Akradi and a rack of barbells at a gym. PHOTOS: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Life Time; Oliver Berg/picture alliance via Getty Images

A gym with more of “an athletic country club” feel is taking over the retail portion of a new development in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Health and wellness brand Life Time, which offers workout equipment, fitness classes and cafes, has signed a 71,000-square-foot lease at Double U Development’s 83 Wythe Avenue, according to the New York Business Journal, which first reported the deal.

SEE ALSO: Russian School of Mathematics Signs 3K-SF Lease at Brooklyn’s Paseo on Fifth

Life Time’s new space at the development underway in Williamsburg between North 10th and North 11th streets may include a spa-like concept for recovery and a rooftop lounge, according to NYBJ.

Double U Development and Life Time did not immediately respond to  requests for comment, so the asking rent, the length of the lease and the names of brokers were unclear. However, the average on the nearby retail corridor of Bedford Avenue from North Eighth to North 12th Streets was $245 per square foot, according to a report on the first half of 2025 from the Real Estate Board of New York.

The news follows Life Time’s recent New York City openings at 10 Bryant Park in Manhattan, 175 Third Street in Gowanus, and at 85 Fleet Street in the condominium known as Brooklyn Tower.

Construction on the eight-story, 162,000-square-foot building at 83 Wythe Avenue is set to wrap in the fall of 2026, and the development is being designed for flexibility toward a mix of retail, office and showroom tenants, according to New York YIMBY and a listing from Corcoran.

Corcoran’s Corey Cohen is listed as an agent for the building, but did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

83 Wythe Avenue, Double U Development, Life Time
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