Industry City Secures Two New Leases Totaling 13K SF

Corporate Transportation Group (CTG) is moving to Industry City in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

The professional and consumer transportation inked a deal for 9,555 square feet in the 6 million-square-foot complex, and plans to relocate there from its Gowanus headquarters at 335 Bond Street, according to Industry City.

CTG signed a lease for five years at the complex, where asking rents range from $15 to $40 per square foot, per the release. CTG declined to comment.

Industry City was represented in-house by Jeff Fein and Liz Henry. The pair also recently negotiated a 3,000-square-foot three-year deal at Industry City for real estate firm Mayfair Capital. Both tenants were represented in-house.

“The campus has so much to offer from an amenities perspective, but for these specific tenants, finishing the deal quickly was key,” Fein said in a statement. “Corporate Transportation Group leased a pre-built space, and we were able to build quickly for Mayfair Capital.”

Owned by Belvedere Capital, Jamestown and Angelo Gordon & Co, Industry City has leases with 550 companies. Mayfair and CTG’s leases contribute to the roughly 900,000 square feet leased at Industry City since March 2020.

Other recent notable leases in Industry City include Los Angeles-based electric scooter manufacturer Voro Motors, which took 4,250 square feet for its first East Coast headquarters in November 2021. Two months earlier, Aanika Biosciences, an agricultural life sciences company, expanded to 2,500 square feet in Building 6.

