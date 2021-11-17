Voro Motors Inks Deal at Industry City for First East Coast Outpost

Porsche and Volvo make way — a new vehicle company has scooted to Industry City.

The electric scooter manufacturer Voro Motors snagged 4,250 square feet for its first East Coast outpost at Industry City’s 6 million-square-foot campus in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned.

The Los Angeles-based company signed a three-year lease to open a showroom, service center and warehouse space for distributing its scooters at the sprawling campus on Brooklyn’s waterfront, according to a spokesperson for Industry City. Asking rents at the 16-building campus — owned by developers Belvedere Capital, Jamestown and Angelo Gordon & Co. — range from $15 to $40 per square foot.

“Industry City continues to attract companies … looking for a campus-like environment where they’re surrounded by like-minded creatives, technologists and entrepreneurs,” Industry City’s Jeff Fein, who represented the campus in-house with Waverly Neer, said in a statement. “Alternative transportation is seeing tremendous growth.”

Voro opened an office at 148 39th Street in Building 19 of the property because of its access to transportation and space for a showroom, repairs and shipping scooters, Lucas Oh, business development manager at Voro, said in a statement. The deal closed in the third quarter of this year, according to the spokesperson for Industry City.

“Now, our customers can test-drive their scooters before buying and take advantage of the several dining, shopping and entertainment options while they await repairs,” Oh said in his statement. “We’re looking forward to interacting with our New York City customers in person and continuing to grow within the community.”

The scooter company joins Porsche and Volvo in Building 19 on the campus, which snatched up separate, 10-year leases over the summer. Industry City is also home to the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, post-production firm KMH Audio-Video Integration and payment application company Square.

Voro did not use a broker in the deal, according to the Industry City spokesperson.

