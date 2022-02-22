Private Equity Firm Avenir Relocates to 10K SF in Greenwich Village

Private equity firm Avenir has inked a deal to relocate its headquarters to 817 Broadway in Greenwich Village, Commercial Observer has learned.

Avenir signed a five-year lease for 9,943 square feet on the 12th floor of the 14-story building between East 11th and East 12th streets, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. Asking rent was $105 per square foot, the source said.

The firm was founded in 2017 and has invested in companies including alcohol delivery service Drizly, search engine DuckDuckGo and smart-access startup Latch, according to its website. Avenir will relocate from 135 Fifth Avenue in the Flatiron District, the source said.

David Falk, Jason Greenstein, Daniel Levine and Jordyn Comras of Newmark represented the landlords — Taconic Partners, Nuveen Real Estate and Squire Investments — in the deal. Bradford Allen’s Glenn Isaacson and Tony Builder handled it for Avenir. Isaacson and a spokesperson for Newmark declined to comment.

Avenir marks the third firm to take space in the 140,000-square-foot 817 Broadway so far this year. Venture capital firm Union Square Ventures inked a deal for 13,500 square feet in January and earlier this month London-based investment manager Steadview Capital Management nabbed 9,943 square feet to open its first U.S. office in the property.

