VC Firm Union Square Relocating to 14K SF at 817 Broadway

Union Square Ventures plans to relocate its headquarters to 817 Broadway, Commercial Observer has learned.

The venture capital firm signed a 10-year lease for 13,500 square feet at the 14-story Greenwich Village building between East 11th and East 12th streets, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. Asking rent was $105 per square foot.

Union Square — which has backed companies including Twitter, Etsy and Kickstarter — was founded in 2003 and is currently headquartered nearby at 920 Broadway. It’s unclear when it plans to move into its new digs.

Taconic Partners, Nuveen Real Estate and Squire Investments bought the 140,000-square-foot 817 Broadway in 2016 and completed a $30 million redevelopment of the property in 2019 that included an upgraded lobby, restored exterior, common roof deck, new windows and a retail curtain wall on the ground floors.

Newmark’s David Falk, Jason Greenstein, Daniel Levine and Jordyn Comras represented the landlords in the deal while Sarah Pontius of Artisan Alliance handled it for the tenant.

A spokesperson for Newmark declined to comment. Representatives for Taconic and Artisan Alliance did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

