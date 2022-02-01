Investment Manager Steadview Opening First US Office at 817 Broadway

London-based investment manager Steadview Capital Management is invading America.

The firm inked a deal to open its first U.S. office at 817 Broadway in Greenwich Village, Commercial Observer has learned.

Steadview signed a five-year lease for 9,943 square feet on the 11th floor of the 14-story building between East 11th and East 12th streets, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. The asking rent was $105 per square foot.

The firm was founded in London in 2009 and focuses its investments on “high-growth” technology companies and currently has more than $5 billion in assets under management, according to its website.

Its U.S. outpost will be its first outside of the United Kingdom and it plans to move into 817 Broadway later this year, the source said.

Newmark’s David Falk, Jason Greenstein, Daniel Levine and Jordyn Comras represented the landlords — Taconic Partners, Nuveen Real Estate and Squire Investments — in the deal. Sarah Pontius and Georgina Cook of Artisan Alliance handled it for Steadview.

Representatives for Newmark and Artisan declined to comment.

Other tenants in the 140,000-square-foot 817 Broadway include retail advertising firm Barrows, private equity firm SDC Capital Partners and venture capital firm Union Square Ventures, which took 13,500 square feet in the building last month.

