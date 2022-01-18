Regal Court Street Theater Shutters Suddenly in Downtown Brooklyn

By January 18, 2022 6:05 pm
The sign above the Regal UA Court Street & RPX movie theater in New York City laments continued closures due to coronavirus on October 8. With theaters closed in New York and Los Angeles, and would-be movie goers across the country choosing to stay away, U.S. cinemas are sending out a desperate plea for help, which has so far gone unanswered by Congress and studios.
The Regal UA Court Street in Downtown Brooklyn shuttered suddenly over the weekend after 21 years in business. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Downtown Brooklyn’s Regal Court Street movie theater closed with no notice this past Sunday, after a two-decade run screening blockbuster hits. 

Madison International Realty, the owner of the retail property at 106 Court Street, was apparently unaware that the theater had planned to shut down. In a statement, the company said that it “​​shared the community’s disappointment in the sudden closing of the Regal theater. We are in the process of assessing the situation and gathering more information.” Regal didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Newly elected Brooklyn Councilmember Lincoln Restler even spotted a moving van outside the building this past weekend, while another eagle-eyed Brooklynite noticed a sign on the box office announcing the closure. 

The theater opened in 2000 with 12 screens and 2,300 seats. It replaced the Cinart Theater, a single-screen 1920s theater that shuttered in 1989 and was ultimately demolished. Operated by both United Artists and Regal during its existence, the theater occupied the majority of a 13-story building between Schermerhorn and State streets, including a cellar and subcellar. 

A Cushman & Wakefield team led by Diana Boutross was marketing retail space in the building in 2020, but it’s not clear if a new tenant was found to replace either Regal or the ground-floor tenant, Barnes & Noble. (Boutross and her team did not return a request for comment.) The Regal Court Street previously closed temporarily in the fall of 2020 during the height of the pandemic.

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com

