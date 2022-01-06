Tech Firm Kaltura Inks Deal for 14K SF at 860 Broadway

Video platform tech company Kaltura has snagged 13,815 square feet for its new New York headquarters at 860 Broadway in the Flatiron District — one of the former sites of pop artist Andy Warhol’s New York City studio.

The software company took the entire third floor of the six-story building between East 17th and East 18th streets, according to JLL, whose team of Seth Hecht and Thomas Swartz represented the landlord, Gordon Property Group. Asking rents were in the low $70- to $80-per-square-foot range in the five-year deal.

“Gordon Property Group’s portfolio … is ideal for companies seeking to embrace the energy and amenities of New York City’s most dynamic neighborhoods,” Hecht said in a statement. “860 Broadway offers an extraordinary environment that supports employee attraction and retention.”

Kaltura will relocate from the 10th floor of 250 Park Avenue South and move into 860 Broadway, which was originally built in 1926, on Feb. 1, according to JLL. Its new space comes with an art history lesson — it was home to Warhol’s Factory from 1974 to 1984, which he moved into after being shot at his previous studio at 33 Union Square West by radical feminist Valerie Solanas.

More recently, the third floor was occupied by Renaissance Learning, an educational software company for kindergarteners through high schoolers. The Wisconsin-based company no longer has a New York City outpost, according to its website.

The building is also home to education technology company ExecOnline, pharmacy Capsule Corp. and The Credit Junction, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Colliers International’s Michael Thomas and Aidan Campbell represented Kaltura in the transaction. Thomas and Campbell did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

